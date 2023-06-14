DAV Sr Sec Public School, Alampur

Prabodh Mahajan is not only the Vice President of DAV College Managing Committee, New Delhi, but also a civic activist and social environmentalist. During his surprise visit at the school, he interacted with teachers. He said he believed in team spirit which gave one tremendous confidence. He also said the teachers must sow the seed of compassion in students, which was the sole motto of the DAV organisation. The Principal of the school, Bikram Singh, said it was an honour for the school to be Prabodh Mahajan.