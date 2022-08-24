DAV Sr Sec Public School, Saraswati Nagar, Sawra, Jubbal

An inter-house competition was organised in the school. Students from Classes III to XII took part in the activities with great zeal. A number of creative activities such as dress designing, jewellery designing, stone painting, best-out-of-waste, culinary art, flower arrangement, face-mask making, photography and many more were conducted class-wise. The scientists of Class XII made working models which were both innovative and futuristic while the tiny tots of Class III decorated candles which displayed their imagination, creativity and hard work. These activities provided the young minds a platform to showcase their talent and skills. The event concluded with a speech by Principal Arun Sharma.