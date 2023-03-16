DAV Sr. Sec. School, Manai

Two students of the school — Dinyansh of Class VI and Aadarsh Rana of Class VIII — passed the national-level Sainik School Entrance Examination. School Principal Dinesh Kaushal said both students were very bright in academics and participated in every activity of the school. Chairperson P. Sofat, ARO Bikram Singh, manager Rashmi Jamwal and Principal Dinesh Kaushal congratulated the families of these students and wished the students a bright future.