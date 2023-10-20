DAV Sr Sec School, Mohali

A two-day ENT and skin care medical camp was organised at the school for all students and staff members to spread awareness about ENT disorders and skin problems. The students, teachers and other staff members visited the camp for their ENT check-up and skin-related problems. Dr Richa, paediatrician) of IVY Hospital, not only examined the students and other faculty members but also gave them insights into how to prevent ENT disorders. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma expressed thanks to the doctor and medical staff of IVY Hospital.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Canada withdraws 41 diplomats; suspends in-person services at all consulates
Visa services to be badly affected
‘Hamas, Putin represent different threats’: Biden says if international aggression is allowed ‘chaos can spread to world’
Declares support for Israel, Ukraine; calls it 'vital' for U...
British PM Rishi Sunak backs Israel 'in its darkest hour', but calls for easing of civilians' plight
8 Palestinians killed in West Bank clashes | 63 Hamas operat...
Youth shot dead following altercation in Haryana’s Gurugram
The incident takes place at Bheem Nagar when Ashish (20), wh...