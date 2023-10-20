DAV Sr Sec School, Mohali

A two-day ENT and skin care medical camp was organised at the school for all students and staff members to spread awareness about ENT disorders and skin problems. The students, teachers and other staff members visited the camp for their ENT check-up and skin-related problems. Dr Richa, paediatrician) of IVY Hospital, not only examined the students and other faculty members but also gave them insights into how to prevent ENT disorders. Principal Dr Rosy Sharma expressed thanks to the doctor and medical staff of IVY Hospital.

#Mohali