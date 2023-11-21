DAV Sr Secondary School, Manai

The school organised Diwali Fest-2023 to celebrate Diwali. Students illuminated the entire school premises through vibrant rangolis, greeting cards, blazing diyas and other strikingly vivid decorations. Students showed their innate talent and expression of creativity through participating in various events. Little students of LKG and UKG celebrated Yellow Day. Students of Class I to V made diyas and candle with clay. Class VI to VIII participated in greeting card making and diya decoration. A rangoli competition was held among four houses. Principal Dinesh Kaushal elaborated the idea of how eco-friendly Diwali should be celebrated.

#Diwali