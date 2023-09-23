DAV Public School, Jind, celebrates Hindi Diwas

Hindi Diwas was celebrated by the tiny tots by singing Hindi poems. The celebration started with the school prayer. DAV Regional Director Dr Dharamdev Vidyarthi recited a beautiful poem, “Hindi is our mother” to everyone. He advised the teachers to make the subject more interesting. Hindi teachers presented beautiful songs, poems and speeches. Dr Vidyarthi honoured the children who presented the poems.
