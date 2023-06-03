Day dedicated to colour yellow at AKSIPS-41 Smart School, Chd

Tiny tots of the school celebrated Yellow colour. A day dedicated to the colour yellow was marked with children attired in different hues and tints of yellow outfits. The day began with welcoming kids to the yellow theme party. The yellow-fellow fun zone was the highlight of the celebration. A mango party was also organised. Beautiful selfie corners were set up to click pictures. Various art activities were displayed on the occasion. The day ended with beautiful takeaways for the children. Director Jasdeep Kalra and Principal Ritu Bali, appreciated the efforts of the tiny tots.
