Dayal Singh Public School, Panipat

A play was presented by the teachers of classes Nursery to II on the occasion of Children’s Day. The students of classes III to V participated in competitions like pitthu run, langdi run etc. and presented an impressive play in French language. Students of classes III to VIII participated in a language carnival in which children were rewarded house-wise and class-wise, English speech, poetry competitions were also organised by the students of classes VI to VIII. Doha pronunciation and debate competition from class IX to XI was organised. Along with this, children took part in poster-making, slogan-writing, painting activities. They also organised an awareness rally. The Principal Vinita Kumar Tomar rewarded and congratulated the winners.