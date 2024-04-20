Dayanand Public School, Pandusar, Nabha

The school organised Sukhmani Sahib ‘path’, which is a set of hymns composed by Guru Arjan Dev, the fifth Sikh Guru, to invoke the blessings from the Almighty for students on Baisakhi. After the ‘path’, students recited ‘shabads’. The principal along with all the management members was present on the occasion. After ‘ardaas’, ‘langar’ was served to everyone by the school NCC cadets.

