DC Model School, Pkl

An aquarium-making activity was conducted for the students of Prep I. Students used paper plates and displayed innovative creativity to prepare the aquarium. Hues and models of marine creatures were added to the aquarium by the kids. A sandwich-making activity was conducted for the students of Prep II. The little ones were excited to bring cucumbers, tomatoes, butter, etc, for the activity and had fun making their own sandwiches and eating them too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gujarat observes state-wide mourning to condole loss of lives in Morbi bridge collapse
Flags flown at half-mast; no official or entertainment event...
Enforcement Directorate summons Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren in money-laundering case
Soren, 47, has been asked to appear before the federal probe...
MBBS students at Rohtak PGI protest against Haryana govt's bond policy
Students oppose the state counseling for medical seats slate...
Polling under way for first-phase polls to elect panches, sarpanches in Haryana
The polling begins at 7am and will continue till 6pm