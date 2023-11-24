DC Model Senior Secondary School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated Children’s Day. The auditorium of the school buzzed with excitement and joy as it was a day full of fun and frolic. A special Children’s Day programme began with a formal address by a teacher briefing the significance of the day to the students in the morning assembly. The day was made memorable by a captivating performance by kindergarten teachers. The students enjoyed watching marvellous act of their teachers who dressed themselves as small kids. The students also adorned themselves in white dresses and sang songs and danced with their teachers. They also enjoyed party tiffin with their classmates. The day ended on a memorable note with the children feeling special as they went home with a colourful paper bouquet which had been made with love and affection by their class teachers. Director of the school Usha Gupta addressed the students and felicitated them on their special day.