DC Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 7, Panchkula

The school celebrated Independence Day. An array of activities began with the message of the Director of the school Bharat B Gupta. A colourful bonanza was presentation by students on the themes, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ and ‘The Remembrance Day’. Pre-Primary and Primary section kids showcased their devotion through poems, songs, and dances. The students were told the significance of the day through a motivational video. They wore Tricolour headbands, ribbons, painted their faces with Tricolour strokes and brought tricolour tiffin that added to the fervour of the festival. Students of Class I to IV displayed their talent through dances on patriotic theme. Senior students presented a colourful bonanza consisted of group songs, solo instrumental performance on the theme, ‘The Real Heroes’. Senior girls gave a power-packed dance performance on the song, ‘Lehra do’. Yoga asanas were performed. 75 saplings were planted by both teachers and students on the school campus. Students formed a human chain and pledged to save Mother Earth. Director Bharat B Gupta and Principal Usha Gupta congratulated everyone.

#Panchkula