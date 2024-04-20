DC Model Sr Sec School, Panchkula

Avni Gupta of the school has been selected for Prerana School from Panchkula district. Only two students from Panchkula district have been chosen for this exclusive opportunity to attend a week-long programme at Vadnagar in Gujarat, fully sponsored by the government. The Prerana programme aims to nurture and empower young minds, providing them with exposure, knowledge, and skills to excel in various fields. This initiative by the government reflects its commitment in fostering talent and realising the potential of the youth. Avni’s selection for the Prerana programme is a testimony of her hard work, dedication, and her exceptional abilities. The 20 selected students from 10 districts at a time, covering all the districts in the country will have the opportunity to interact with experts, engage in workshops, and gain insights that will undoubtedly shape their future endeavours positively. Managing Director of the school Bharat B Gupta extended his heartfelt congratulations to the promising girl. Director Usha Gupta applauded the dedication of the girl and wished her a great success.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gujarat #Panchkula