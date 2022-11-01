DC Model Sr Sec School, Pkl

A quiz competition 'Bharat ko Jaano' was organised at regional level in Bharat Vikas Parishad Bhavan, Sector 12, Panchkula, where Vanshika and Avni of DC Model Sr Sec School won the first position at the junior level. At senior level, Harshit and Daksh won the consolation prize. The quiz was organised by Bharat Vikas Parishad that aimed to inculcate an attitude among school students to know about the cultural heritage and knowledge about India. There were 16 and 15 teams in the senior and junior category, respectively who participated in the event. Director Bharat B Gupta and the Principal Usha Gupta lauded the efforts of the winners.
