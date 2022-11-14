DC Model wins trophy

The students of D C Model School, Panchkula, have set a benchmark of excellence and brilliance by bagging the most coveted Running Trophy in a two-day LAAM Exporama, 2022, conducted by Bhavan Vidyalaya, Panchkula. In Chitrakala competition, Jiya and Niyati, from Class VIII grabbed the second position. In the Video Jockey competition, Falak and Avni of Class VIII came first by highlighting the problem of growing mobile addiction in society. The winning spree was continued by Swasti Tripathi and Akshita Saini, students of Class X, who gave a brilliant dance performance in the 'West meets East' dance competition. This performance secured the second spot.
