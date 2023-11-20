DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Sec 13, Chandigarh

A visit to post office was organised by the kindergarten wing of the school. Children were extremely excited to embark on the excursion. They were briefed ahead of the trip. They carried with them postcards addressed to parents. Drawing on Diwali came to life on small postcards. The children learnt about the different services available in the post office. They were excited to see how the letters were stamped, sorted and put in different boxes and shelves.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Air pollution levels creep up in Delhi
The city's Air Quality Index stands at 338 at 8 am on Monday
Sixth body recovered in London house fire that killed 5 Indian-origin people
Ratra's husband Aroen Kishen who managed to escape the fire ...