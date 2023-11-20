DC Montessori Sen Sec (Smart) School, Sec 13, Chandigarh

A visit to post office was organised by the kindergarten wing of the school. Children were extremely excited to embark on the excursion. They were briefed ahead of the trip. They carried with them postcards addressed to parents. Drawing on Diwali came to life on small postcards. The children learnt about the different services available in the post office. They were excited to see how the letters were stamped, sorted and put in different boxes and shelves.

