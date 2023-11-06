DC Montessori Senior Secondary Smart School, Manimajra

Adwitya Gupta, a student of Class V of the school, grabbed the first position in the Champions National Level Abacus Competition, Term-4, Category-B, Level-1, held at Lajpat Rai Bhawan, Sector 15, Chandigarh. The competition brought together young minds from across the nation to showcase their mental arithmetic skills and problem-solving abilities. Adwitya’s exceptional performance and dedication have earned him the top spot in his category, making his school and family immensely proud. School Principal Renu Verma expressed her delight at his achievement and congratulated him on his exceptional talent and dedication.