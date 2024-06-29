DC Montessori Smart School, Chandigarh

The school celebrated 10th International Day of Yoga on the theme “Yoga for Self and Society.” Despite the summer break, numerous yoga enthusiasts and staff members participated enthusiastically in a special yoga session held on the school premises. The day began with a yoga session led by the school’s physical training instructors, featuring various asanas such as surya namaskar, taad asana, bhujang asana, and hal asana, along with breathing exercises. The session aimed to promote physical and mental well-being among the students, emphasising the importance of incorporating yoga into their daily routines. Principal Vishali Kaushal commended the students for their enthusiasm and highlighted the significance of yoga in fostering a balanced lifestyle and enhancing academic performance.
