DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

World Malaria Day recognises global efforts to control malaria. On the occasion, the Malaria Wing of the Health Department, UT Administration, Chandigarh, conducted a programme in the school for the students and staff members to spread awareness about malaria and made them vigilant to prevent the disease from spreading in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The children were informed about the vector-borne diseases and their prevention. Fostering a sense of responsibility in combating against malaria, an official from the Health Department urged the students to join hands in checking of coolers promoting anti-larval activities, avoiding stagnation of water in pots, bowls, buckets, etc, weekly and distributed handouts for general awareness of the public. The students also posed smart questions to safeguard themselves from malaria. Vishali Kaushal, Principal of the school, expressed her appreciation to the organising team for conducting such an enlightening session.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.