DC Montessori Sr Sec (Smart) School, Mani Majra

World Malaria Day recognises global efforts to control malaria. On the occasion, the Malaria Wing of the Health Department, UT Administration, Chandigarh, conducted a programme in the school for the students and staff members to spread awareness about malaria and made them vigilant to prevent the disease from spreading in the Union Territory of Chandigarh. The children were informed about the vector-borne diseases and their prevention. Fostering a sense of responsibility in combating against malaria, an official from the Health Department urged the students to join hands in checking of coolers promoting anti-larval activities, avoiding stagnation of water in pots, bowls, buckets, etc, weekly and distributed handouts for general awareness of the public. The students also posed smart questions to safeguard themselves from malaria. Vishali Kaushal, Principal of the school, expressed her appreciation to the organising team for conducting such an enlightening session.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi Police register case in connection with doctored videos of Home Minister Amit Shah
The Special Cell has registered an FIR under various section...
‘Sikh values are Canadian values’: PM Trudeau marks Khalsa day in Toronto amid pro-Khalistan chants
Canada PM emphasis on more flights to India, including to Am...
8 killed as goods vehicle collides with truck in Chhattisgarh
The victims, natives of Patharra village, were returning aft...
Missing 'Taarak Mehta' actor Gurucharan Singh was to get married, faced ‘financial distress’
Singh, who went missing on April 22, left for Delhi's domest...
Man kills friend over common love interest in Delhi's Mahindra Park
Zahid and Ravi were known to a woman, who, too, was present ...