DC Montessori Sr Sec (SMART) School , Sector 13, Chandigarh

The Commerce Club of the school organised two thrilling competitions, ‘The News Caster’ and ‘AD Mad Show’, showcasing the talents and skills of students in the field of communication and advertising. The competitions witnessed an incredible display of creativity and professionalism. The News Caster event had a topic of NEP (National Education Policy) and AD Mad Show had a theme of sale of blackberry products. Gurleen was awarded the Best Anchor for her outstanding performance in the News Caster event while Aarnat won the best actor award for his exceptional acting skills in the Ad Mad Show.
