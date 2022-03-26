De-clutter your diet

Preety Tyagi

To declutter your diet is a way to clean out your diet and meal plans. It’s all about clean eating. Eating clean is about trying to consume food, even as nature provides. It is the idea of removing all the additional ingredients and food items from the diet and keeping it as healthy and clean as possible.

A really simple phenomenon of decluttering the diet is by eliminating all the factitious and unwanted ingredients from the diet. This actually works quite good in benefitting the body and making it stronger, leaner when followed in a very great way.

Following are some recommendations on how you will be able to declutter your diet and make it clean to possess maximum heath benefits:

Start your day with essential health super foods like Chia seeds, almonds, pumpkin seeds, walnuts, flax seeds. You may pick one such food for each day. Start the day with a glass of lukewarm water and follow it together with your choice of healthy super foods like mentioned above. Remember to keep it clean and not mix many alternative ingredients with these foods. Keep it clean for optimum health benefits.

Boost your diet with high protein foods. A human must consume an equal amount of protein in grams as is his weight in kg. Think healthy proteins for you like legumes, pulses, lentils, paneer, tofu, lean meats, seafood. Remember, to cook these proteins cleanly. No excessive use of any condiments, sauces, etc. Keep it as near to nature as possible and as clean as possible.

Include plenty of fiber: Support your high proteins diet with a high fiber diet. A human being needs to be ready to support his meal plans in a well-balanced way. Fiber-Rich foods like leafy greens, vegetables and fruits, whole grains, and whole legumes are essential to supply for the essential needs of your body.

Choose healthy fats: Healthy cooking oils like olive oil, avocado oil, coconut oil must be adopted for a healthy clean diet. Rich foods are in essential fatty acids must be included within the diet. Select fresh avocados, coconuts, flax seeds, etc in your diet to increase your healthy fat content.

Stay well hydrated with plenty of plain, room temperature water throughout the day.

Include homemade or natural pro biotic foods in your diet, like curd, yogurt, fermented beans, fermented vegetables, kombucha, kanji, etc. in your diet.

Keep in mind, decluttering your meal plans is all about clean eating. And clean eating is all about eating, as nature intended.

The writer is Lead Health Coach, Nutritionist, and founder of MY22BMI