Debate competition at PML SD Public School, Sector 32-C, Chandigarh

A bilingual debate competition was organised at the school. The aim of organising the debate competition was to hone the public speaking skills of the students and teach them to articulate while expressing their thoughts and opinions. The competition was the kaleidoscope of opinions, thoughts and perspectives that enhanced the knowledge and understanding about various topics which were given to the students beforehand. The first position was bagged by Isha of Class XII (Arts), whereas the second position was shared by Nikita of Class XII (Arts) and Yamini of Class XII (Science). Ranbir Singh of Class XII (Arts) and Ayesha of Class XII (Commerce) stood third. Principal Monika Sharma congratulated the winners and applauded them for showcasing great performance.
