Decision on reopening MP schools to be taken after consulting experts: CM

PTI

Bhopal, January 30

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said the decision on reopening schools in the state will be taken after consultation with experts and review of the COVID-19 situation.

The state government had on January 14 ordered closure of schools and hostels for Classes I to XII till January 31 in the wake of a surge in COVID-19 cases at that time.

The CM, while reviewing the COVID-19 situation in the state on Saturday, said COVID-19 cases were coming down in the state, including major cities like Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur and Gwalior.

“Very few coronavirus patients are admitted in hospitals. The decision on opening schools will be taken after considering the COVID-19 situation in other states...experts will be consulted. Schools will be opened only after full deliberation,” Chouhan said.

There is a possibility that COVID-19 cases will come down by February 15, he said.

Though there is nothing to worry, the administration should continue to adopt COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and follow the mandatory requirement of wearing masks, the CM said.