Declamation contest at St Xavier's High School, Pkl

An Inter-House Declamation competition was held at the school. The competition was a platform for exchanging of ideas among the students of classes VI to 10. They were made to present their views on diverse topics such as 'Creativity isn't something that should be taught' , 'Actions speak louder than words' , 'The best part about living on Earth'etc. The students displayed confidence, enthusiasm and awareness while participating in the competition. The Principal, George S Shear, appreciated the efforts of the participants and wished them success in future endeavours.