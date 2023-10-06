Delhi Public School, Ambala, celebrates Gandhi Jayanti

The school celebrated Gandhi Jayanti with various activities. Students of kindergarten spoke a few lines on Mahatma Gandhi’s principles and the importance of cleanliness. They also spoke a few lines on how they keep their toys and their study table clean. Students of Class I and II learnt clay modelling and made different objects related to his life style, eg ‘charkha’, spectacles and the very famous ‘three monkeys’. A cleanliness drive was observed in the school by students of Class III to XII. Students and teachers participated enthusiastically in all the activities and promised to keep their surroundings clean and also put forth their ideas, imaginations and thoughts which brought forward their originality and creativity. Vice-Principal of the school Kanika Gupta delivered the speech on the importance of sanitation. In the end, all took oath of keeping their homes, localities and city clean.

