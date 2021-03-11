Delhi Public School, Kaithal

Two karate players of the school proved their mettle, agility and precision in the state-level karate competition held at Chandigarh recently. Gurbaaz, a student of Class VII won the gold medal by securing first position, whereas Sargun, a student of Class III, bagged the silver medal in the event. Both the students were honoured in the morning assembly by the Principal Shaji Verghese. Pro Vice- Chairman of the school Satish Kumar Bansal congratulated the young players for winning laurels for their school.
