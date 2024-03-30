Delhi Public School, Raj Nagar Extension, Ghaziabad

The school organised ‘Prep Graduation Ceremony’ for the budding learners of Preparatory. The ceremony marked the promotion of the toddlers to primary, leading them one step ahead in school life. The programme commenced with the lamp-lighting ceremony, followed by a dance performance by the toddlers of the Nursery. Another heart-stealing performance was the graduation song presentation, followed by a mesmerising finale dance by the young ones of Preparatory. The programme culminated with a vote of thanks from Headmistress Priyanca Ghosh. Principal Pallavi Upadhyaya said, “It was a proud moment for parents and the school to witness the happiness on the gleaming faces of our little ones, dressed in graduation robes and caps while receiving the graduation certificates. Our school feels proud to help shape these children into confident individuals and see them complete an essential phase of their educational journey. We look forward to continuing our legacy of fostering intellectual and personal growth.”

