Delhi Public School, Sangrur

The school hosted an inter-house athletics meet for senior students. Padam Shri Pargat Singh and Pro VC Dr Ravi Sher Singh Toor were the chief guests. The event featured a spectacular march-past, captivating drills, gymnastics, and yoga displays, showcasing students' diverse talents. The Fusion Fest added a vibrant touch, emphasising the school's commitment to holistic development. The chief guest gave away prizes to the winners. The day concluded with Principal Aruna Jaiswal extending a heartfelt vote of thanks, expressing gratitude to all participants and contributors.

#Sangrur