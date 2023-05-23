Delhi Public School, Yamuna Nagar

Students of classes X and XII have performed well in the CBSE exams. Bhaumik Garg scored 95.6 per cent marks in the science stream, Lakshadweep Singal scored 92 per cent in the medical stream, Kumar Dennis Shah and Akshay Goyal scored 95.4 per cent in the commerce stream and Sanah scored 94.8 per cent marks. Students of the Class X performed well too. Arshiya Gupta secured the first position with 97.4 per cent. Ravnoor Singh scored 97.2 per cent, Rayan Singh 96.8 per cent marks. Out of 91, 22 students scored more than 90 per cent marks, 36 scored more than 80 per cent marks and 33 students scored more than 70 per cent.