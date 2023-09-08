Delhi Public School, Yamunanagar, holds 'Srijan' exhibition

The school organised an exhibition, named ‘Srijan’, on its premises. Students displayed their talent in science, social science, arts and handicrafts. Ayush Sinha, Additional District Commissioner, was the chief guest and Bindu Sharma, Principal, New Happy Public School, Yamunanagar, was the special guest. Students from other schools also participated in the exhibition and displayed their awesome talent. In the exhibition, students displayed various models, like hydraulic bridge radar system, metal detector, zebra crossing, automatic door closer, ultrasonic sensor, Chandrayaan-3, water filtration, rain harvesting, electronic wire cutting machine, wireless robot, bio toilet and water, dispensers, working ATMs, collection of antiquities (our heritage), G-20, seven wonders of the world, Constitution, Second World War and composting from waste materials. The centre point of attraction in the science exhibition was Chandrayaan-3 and various free blood and urine tests conducted at DPS Pathological Lab.
