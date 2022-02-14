in the news

Delhi schools reopen for all classes

Delhi schools reopen for all classes

Children attend a class after schools reopened for nursery to Class VIII standard students, as COVID-induced restrictions ease, at SKV School in New Delhi. (PTI)

PTI

New Delhi, Feb 14

Schools in the National Capital welcomed students of primary and junior classes on Monday after prolonged closure in view of the COVID-19 pandemic. As the virus induced restrictions eased, schools reopened for classes IX to XII on February 7 while classes Nursery to VIII reopened from today.

"From today schools for junior classes have reopened in Delhi. Younger kid were desperately waiting for schools to reopen. Childhood is incomplete without schools. I pray to God that we never have to close schools again," Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.

Aryan, a Class V at SDMC school in Shanti Nagar, said, "I am happy as schools are reopening, will get to meet friends. We have been asked to wear masks and carry sanitiser. I am excited but I had to wake up at around 6:30 am to reach school. That is the only downside".

"I am happy that I will be sitting in class not at home. Feeling good. I hope the schools don't close again," said another student Piyush.

Several parents had come to schools to see off their children.

"My child was in second class when COVID-19 started and now he is in fifth class. Covid has impacted studies. It is good schools are reopening, I hope students stay safe and study well," said Reena, mother of two.

Reena's younger son has also got admission in the school in KG class. "I am glad. He is getting to attend school in person, not online." "The students have suffered a lot because of lockdown and shutdown of the schools. They haven't gained much knowledge in the past two years. Hopefully, this cycle will end now and schools are open for good," said Ritu, another child's mother.

Schools in the city were briefly reopened before being closed again on December 28 last year in view of the third wave of the coronavirus driven by its Omicron variant.

While the Centre has dropped the clause that mandated parental consent for students to physically attend classes from its guidelines, the Delhi government has decided to continue with the clause.

The schools are, however, free to decide on the number of students they want to accommodate based on their infrastructure, keeping in mind Covid protocols.

Poonam Yadav, a third standard class teacher, said, "All students are very excited. We are also very excited because now approximately two years have passed but the basics of children are not very clear because they were not coming to school.Several students have been attending classes from their hometown. And many of them haven't returned. We have been contacting them".

"Many parents have assured me that they will be returning soon. We are hoping students will return soon. It will take time to return to pre-covid normalcy. We are expecting 50 per cent attendance from today," she said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab Election

Navjot Singh Sidhu refuses to take the stage at Priyanka Gandhi's Sangrur rally

2
Punjab

On Punjab visit eve, PM Modi meets Beas dera chief

3
Punjab

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

4
Punjab

Amit Shah holds closed-door meeting with Akal Takht Jathedar

5
Nation

IMD predicts two spells of rain, snow in North India this week

6
Nation

Two decades after department's lapse, excess allowance to be recovered from ex-servicemen

7
Haryana

Gurugram: Let down by Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar, say high-rise residents

8
Punjab

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra attacks AAP's Delhi model

9
Haryana

Gurugram girl’s app to fight bullying in schools lands Rs 50-lakh funding offer

10
Punjab

Amit Shah targets Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi over mafia

Don't Miss

View All
No, it was not Shilpa Shetty, know with whom Raj Kundra falls in love with, speaks his heart out in this recent video
Trending

No, it wasn't Shilpa Shetty, hear Raj Kundra say 'I love her' to this woman, speaks his heart out in recent video

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days
Himachal

MeT predicts rain, snow for four days in Himachal

First biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs
Himachal

Himachal's first biodiversity park to conserve endangered herbs

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO
Nation

41% adults not physically active, women lazier: ICMR-WHO

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again
Sports

IPL 2022 Mega Auction: ‘Mystery girl’ Kaviya Maran made her presence noticed yet again

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin
Sports

Jos was ‘absolutely fine’ with our preferences: Rajasthan Royals after acquiring Ashwin

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later
Trending

Amrita Singh lent 100 rupees to 20-year-old Saif Ali Khan as he had no money then while going for shoot; the couple got married 3 months later

Amritsar: 14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public
Amritsar

14 years on, Summer Palace of Maharaja Ranjit Singh finally opens for public

Top Stories

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Govt to ban 54 Chinese apps posing threat to national security

Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order for CBI probe into Lavanya suicide case

Supreme Court refuses to stay Madras High Court order for CBI probe into Lavanya suicide case

The top court says the CBI probe will go on

Hijab row: Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru

Prohibitory orders clamped in Mangaluru in view of hijab row

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC clamped aro...

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

PSLV-C52 successfully launches earth observation and 2 small satellites

This is ISRO’s first launch in 2022

Polling under way for 55 Assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh

Average voter turnout of 23 per cent recorded in UP till 11 am

Voting kicks off in 55 assembly seats spread across nine dis...

Cities

View All

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

A golden opportunity to save Punjab from loot: AAP

Amit Shah, Akal Takht officiating Jathedar hold closed-door meet

Khemkaran slowly warming up to AAP

Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal endorses Gujarat HC's statement on GST

Haryana Cong chief Kumari Selja campaigns for Raj Kumar Verka in Amritsar West

Octogenarian, whom Kangana targeted, canvasses for SSM

Octogenarian Mohinder Kaur, whom Kangana Ranaut targeted, canvasses for SSM

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

PGI inoculates 33 for Covovax trials

Two months on, nominated Chandigarh councillors yet to be named

Another deadline for Panchkula railway bridge

Chandigarh sees 42 Covid cases

Resident woes: It's the same old story in New Chandigarh

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

2 lawyers, businessman held over posts against judges

Onus on teachers, government as Delhi schools reopen for young, unvaccinated students

Delhi reports 920 new Covid cases, 13 deaths; positivity rate down to 1.68%

Supreme Court rejects PIL on common curriculum

9-year-old girl among 4 dead as building collapses in north Delhi

Over 1,500 devotees board special train for Varanasi

Jalandhar: Over 1,500 devotees board special train Begumpura Express for Varanasi to celebrate Ravidas Jayanti

Manoranjan Kalia reaches people's doorstep, seeks their support

Foolproof security for PM Modi's rally in Jalandhar today

Jalandhar Central MLA Rajinder Beri violates EC norms

Senior leaders' rhetoric becomes headache for Garhshankar Congress candidate

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana among 4 Punjab cities to be made industrial hubs: Amit Shah

Ludhiana: Tight security during Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, commuters face problems

BJP Gill Assembly constituency candidate SR Ladhar attacked, injured

Mandi Ahmedgarh: Large number of AAP candidates are turncoats, tainted, says Charanjit Singh Channi

Man dead, 35 new Covid cases in Ludhiana district

Farmers protest Amit Shah’s visit in Patiala

Farmers protest Amit Shah's visit in Patiala

Beneficiaries get Covid-19 vaccine certificate sans jab

SGPC member Surjit Singh Garhi joins BJP

Rajpura: Two-time Congress legislator Hardyal Kamboj rides on development plank

Patiala: YPS students excel in ISC, ICSE exams