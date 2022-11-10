Delhi World Public School, Chail Road, Kandaghat, Solan

The Federation of Private Schools and Associations of Punjab (FAP) in collaboration with Chandigarh University presented the ‘Best Infrastructure Award’ to the school during the National Awards 2022 ceremony on October 29. The chief guest was Kultar Singh Sandhwa, Speaker, Legislative Assembly of Punjab, and Banwarilal Purohit, Governor of Punjab. They announced that the school has the finest of amenities and infrastructure so as to provide an encouraging environment to the students, which in turn will give them abundant opportunities to realise their talent. The FAP also honoured the school Principal, Reena Panta, with the ‘Dynamic Principal Award 2022’. Principal Reena Panta, president DR Gupta and members of the school management congratulated the school staff.