Delhi World Public School, Kandaghat, Solan

Observing the World Hand Washing Day, the school organised a free health check-up for all the students from Class I to XII, keeping in mind that healthy mind resides in healthy body, a health check-up was successfully done on the school premises. Doctors from Civil Hospital, Kandaghat, visited the school (Dr Nanda, Dr Bhawna) and conducted a thorough check-up of the students and prescribed the medicine and diagnosed the students for their betterment. Principal Reena Panta also spread awareness regarding the importance of health and hygiene.