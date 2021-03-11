Devanshi completes ISRO’s Young Scientist Prog

Devanshi Maleri a student of Class X of Carmel Convent School, Chandigarh, who was selected for the young scientist’s programme (YUVIKA) organised by the Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) has successfully completed the programme. Devanshi was amongst the 150 students selected from across the country. As many as 65,000 students had applied for the two-week programme that finished on May 30. On arriving at the ISRO, Devanahalli,Guest House, she was given a kit which consisted of a tab and other souvenirs. There were talks and lectures from eminent scientists and ex-chairmen of ISRO. She also visited ISTRAC, ISITE, LEOS and the URSC centre where the selected students interacted with the chairman of URSC. She also met the project directors of various missions including Chandrayaan 2, 3 and the future Aditya L1 mission.
