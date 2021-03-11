Developing love for math at DAV School, Surajpur

A house-wise and club-wise Mathematic Expression Series (2) was organised at DAV School, Surajpur, among the students of classes I to X. The month of May is celebrated under Expression Series as Mathematic Expression series. The objective of this activity was to develop the interest of the students in Mathematics while it helps the students to gain knowledge, understanding, analytical power, creativity, will strengthen the application. It will boost the curiosity of the students in mathematics. In the first week, classroom reading encouraged students' interest in mathematics by the teacher, while in the second week, home assignments and group learning were encouraged. Groups are divided on the basis of house and club to make group presentation. In the students of class 1st to 10th, where the junior wing tried to understand different shapes and angles in the form of 2D figure, 3D figure, story and short drama, the senior students did Vedic Maths, mathematical rangoli and in the subject of mathematics. Presented the example of teaching training through interesting and easy tricks.