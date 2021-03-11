Developing love for math at DAV School, Surajpur

A house-wise and club-wise Mathematic Expression Series (2) was organised at DAV School, Surajpur, among the students of classes I to X. The month of May is celebrated under Expression Series as Mathematic Expression series. The objective of this activity was to develop the interest of the students in Mathematics while it helps the students to gain knowledge, understanding, analytical power, creativity, will strengthen the application. It will boost the curiosity of the students in mathematics. In the first week, classroom reading encouraged students' interest in mathematics by the teacher, while in the second week, home assignments and group learning were encouraged. Groups are divided on the basis of house and club to make group presentation. In the students of class 1st to 10th, where the junior wing tried to understand different shapes and angles in the form of 2D figure, 3D figure, story and short drama, the senior students did Vedic Maths, mathematical rangoli and in the subject of mathematics. Presented the example of teaching training through interesting and easy tricks.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Sidhu Moosewala shot dead LIVE updates: After father's demand, Punjab CM Mann says open to probe by sitting HC judge
Punjab Police collect dump data of 1-km area of crime spot, ...
Videos: 'I fired twice from my pistol…the assailants covered the car from three sides and sprayed bullets', eyewitness account of Sidhu Mossewala's friend
Mossewala was on the way to his massi's house when the attac...
Missing Tara Air plane found crashed in Nepal, 14 bodies recovered
Pieces of wreckage found at 14,500 feet after nearly 20 hour...