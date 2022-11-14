 Dhairya makes a mark : The Tribune India

Dhairya makes a mark

Dhairya makes a mark


Dhairya Partap Singh, a student of Class XII, of PML S D Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, bagged the second position in shot put event in Chandigarh Junior State Athletics Championship held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. He also won the second spot in hammer throw in Junior State Athletic Championship and third place in the same event in Senior State Athletic Competition 2022 held by Chandigarh Athletics Association.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Punjab

Watch: Sidhu Moosewala's father says have regained hope for justice after Punjab shifts top cops; to seek time from DGP, NIA

2
Brand Connect

As Binance Coin And Quant Lose Steam, Rocketize Attracts Dissatisfied Investors

3
Chandigarh

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

4
Diaspora

Who is Indian-origin Nishad Singh, under scanner for crypto exchange FTX crash

5
Nation

61 kg gold worth Rs 32 crore seized at Mumbai airport; 7 held

6
Punjab

Injuries reported after students from Kashmir, Bihar clash at engineering college in Moga

7
Brand Connect

Which Cryptocurrencies are safe? Only Bitcoin and Ethereum?

8
Punjab

Strike by employees of PRTC, Punjab Roadways leaves passengers stranded in Punjab, Chandigarh

9
Entertainment

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik fans are confused: From divorce rumours to coming together in reality show

10
Health

Popular vitamin B3 supplements may up cancer risk, brain metastasis

Don't Miss

View All
Watch: Sikh grandfather’s adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her ‘shaadi ka joda’ goes viral; don’t miss out on shy ‘bibi’ dressed as bride
Trending

Watch: Elderly Sikh man's adorable reaction on seeing his wife in her 'shaadi ka joda' goes viral; don't miss out on shy 'bibi' dressed as bride

Indian-origin Sikh wins 2023 NSW Australian of the Year award
Punjab

Indian-origin Sikh wins NSW Australian of the Year award

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die
Nation

3-year-old girl falls off train, father jumps out to save her; both die

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military
Diaspora

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups
Chandigarh

Digging near underpass at Zirakpur triggers snarl-ups

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities
Features

YouTubers as mobile phone celebrities

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release
Lifestyle

Sidhu Moosewala’s latest song Vaar, which is about legendary Sikh General Hari Singh Nalwa, gets one crore views within 24 hours of its release

Nihang finds love in Belgian kudi
Punjab

Nihang Sikh finds love in Belgian kudi

Top News

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions

Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...

Permanent Indian residents can now be part of Canadian military

Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit

Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected

The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...

Former Haryana Governor Dhanik Lal Mandal passes away

Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90

Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995


Cities

View All

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

4 members of family die in mishap in Amritsar

Amritsar forgets Maharaja Ranjit Singh on his birth anniversary

2 traders attacked during robbery bid in Amritsar

Amritsar's Sri Guru Ram Das Jee International Airport on road to recovery

Abandoned buildings at agricultural focal points in Amritsar turn safe haven for addicts

Woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Punjab woman cop undergoes gender change surgery

Bathinda: Ambulance driver suspended for inflated fuel bills

'Lift & loot' gang busted in Bathinda

Vector-borne diseases grip tricity; P’kula sees 1.7K dengue infections

Vector-borne diseases grip Chandigarh tricity; Panchkula sees 1.7K dengue infections

12-year-old boy dies after Chinese string of kite entangles his neck

Thousands stranded in Chandigarh as Punjab buses go off road

Panchkula administration suggests panel to end dumping site impasse

Chandigarh: Biomining work to start in a week

Live-in partner chops woman’s body into 35 pieces, dumps it at various places in Delhi; nabbed

Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi

Dog hanged to death by 2 Ghaziabad youth, video goes viral

Air quality in Delhi remains very poor

Delhi to take call on lifting of ban on BS-III petrol, BS-IV diesel four-wheelers today

Denied MCD ticket, former AAP councillor climbs atop tower

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Need mass movement to save Punjab’s environment: Experts

Jalandhar's Bir village leads from front, sets an example in managing stubble

Jalandhar: Railway force holds drive to check child trafficking

I-T raids end in Jalandhar after 4 days

57th Punjab Police Games and Athletics Meet begins

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

3 of family die as cars collide in Samrala

Man posing as kin from Canada dupes resident of Rs 6.2 lakh

Punjab Govt to spend Rs 15 cr to beautify Ludhiana city: Minister Inderbir Singh Nijjar

1 more tests positive for Covid in Ludhiana

Protect water sources from plastic pollution, say environmental bodies

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

PRTC, Punjab Roadways staff strike leaves passengers stranded

Patiala's new bus stand to be ready by March-end

Contractual instructors at Punjabi University seek job regularisation

1,300 take part in annual sports day at YPS, Patiala