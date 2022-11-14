Dhairya makes a mark

Dhairya Partap Singh, a student of Class XII, of PML S D Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, bagged the second position in shot put event in Chandigarh Junior State Athletics Championship held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. He also won the second spot in hammer throw in Junior State Athletic Championship and third place in the same event in Senior State Athletic Competition 2022 held by Chandigarh Athletics Association.