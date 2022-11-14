Dhairya makes a mark

Dhairya Partap Singh, a student of Class XII, of PML S D Public School, Sector 32, Chandigarh, bagged the second position in shot put event in Chandigarh Junior State Athletics Championship held at Sports Complex, Sector 7, Chandigarh. He also won the second spot in hammer throw in Junior State Athletic Championship and third place in the same event in Senior State Athletic Competition 2022 held by Chandigarh Athletics Association.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden, Xi shake hands as they meet amid superpower tensions
Biden said he and Xi have a ‘responsibility’ to show that th...
Permanent residents can now be part of Canadian military; Indians to benefit
Nearly 1 lakh Indians became permanent residents of Canada i...
Live-in partner chops woman's body into 35 pieces, dumps them at various places in Delhi
The couple had eloped from Mumbai to New Delhi after the wom...
Lahaul-Spiti receives fresh snow; traffic beyond Solang valley in Kullu affected
The high-altitude areas of Kullu and Mandi districts also re...
Former Haryana governor Dhanik Lal Mandal dies at 90
Had served as Haryana governor between 1990 and 1995