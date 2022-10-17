Dhan Bahadur get 6th rank in NEET 2022

With a fantastic score in AISSCE 2021-22 Pinegrove School, Dharampur, student Dhan Bahadur Karki has secured the 6th state rank in NEET 2022. He has been offered 100% scholarship by the Govt. of Sikkim and admission in the medical college in the state. The Director of Education said that it is noteworthy that the child was successful in first attempt without any tuition or coaching.