Digital art competition for Metaverse

Deciphering the mysteries of the universe we belong to and the ones beyond, the human mind has endeavored into creating a metaverse that allows one to be in a certain place, at a certain time without physically having to be there. Metaverse offers an all new era of technology and design to reach past goals and destinations by weaving imagination that knows no bounds. World University of Design, Sonepat, invites participation by students across schools and colleges in Artverse 2022 – a digital art competition for the Metaverse and Create their own Future Avatar.

The registration entitles them for a Masterclass by experts in the field of Illustration and Character Design. WUD will also provide all the registered entrants with Certificates of Participation.

The competition requires students to create their Avatar in categories of Superhero, Cyberpunk, Fashionista, Everyday Professional, Futuristic Army/military soldier, Character from Indian Mythology, Performing Artists /Musician /Dancer  to win cash awards of Rs 10,000 for first position, Rs 5,000 for second position and Rs 2,000 for third position.

Students between the age of 16-21  can register themselves to participate at Artverse 2022 by paying a participation fee of Rs. 250 until March 20, 2022 on WUD’s official website using the

Link https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSesK2NdA8icFDXvtPuGY-8GCJ8IgyvzcI7vp8KLKl7aw0smow/viewform.

