Digital Detox Balancing screen time & student mental health in classroom

Kanak Gupta

Technology integration in classrooms has become increasingly prevalent in today’s digital age. And while digital platforms and tools offer significant advantages in education delivery, they can also negatively impact students’ mental health if not used in moderation.

Prolonged use of screens and electronic devices can also lead to addiction, distraction, and anxiety, eventually affecting students’ academic performance and mental well-being.

This is why balancing screen time is essential for maintaining a healthy lifestyle and engaging in physical activities. Here are some tips for educators and students to balance screen time in classrooms:

For educators

Promote breaks from screens: Include regular breaks into class schedules to allow students time to stretch, move, and refocus their minds. Utilise this time to discuss or engage in a group activity.

Encourage mindful use of technology: Motivate students to use technology for academic purposes only and not for personal usage during school hours.

Set expectations for technology usage: Maintain clear communication with students regarding when they should be using technology and when they should not.

Educators can also explore alternative teaching methods that minimise screen time dependence, such as group discussions, outdoor learning experiences, and experiential learning opportunities. By diversifying instructional approaches, educators can limit students' dependence on screens while encouraging active engagement and critical thinking.

For students

Take regular breaks: Give yourself a break from screens every hour to reduce eye strain and fatigue and to refocus your mind. Get up, stretch, and take a few deep breaths during these breaks.

Restrict social media usage: Social media can be a significant source of stress and anxiety. Limit your use to a set amount of time each day, or consider taking a break altogether.

Embrace mindful use of technology: Utilise technology with a purpose and avoid mindless scrolling or opening multiple tabs and apps simultaneously.

Give priority to offline activities: Engage in activities that do not involve screens, such as sports, reading books, arts and crafts, or spending time with friends and family.

Designate screen-free zones: Establish specific areas in your home or study area where electronic devices are not allowed, such as the bedroom or dining area. These zones can allow you to detach from technology, enable better sleep hygiene, and promote a more balanced approach to screen time.

In addition to these tips, it is also necessary for parents to help children in balancing screen time and emphasising mental health.

In this regard, guardians can establish guidelines for technology use at home, such as avoiding screen time before bedtime or during family dinners.

They can also foster healthy tech habits, such as keeping aside their own devices during family time and prioritising offline activities.

By working collectively, educators and parents can nurture a culture that values technology and mental health and support students in developing healthy habits that will benefit them throughout their lives.

It is crucial to remember that technology is a tool and like any tool; it should be used in moderation.

The writer is Director of Schools, MR Jaipuria