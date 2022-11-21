Divine Glory Public School, Dhanaura

A four-day annual sports programme was organised on the school premises. Students from Pre-Nursery to Class X participated in different activities such as 35 m race to 200 m race, shot-put, long jump, and kabaddi matches for boys and girls under- 11, under-14 and under-17 age groups. The programme began with a march past by all four houses and a pledge by all students to play the games with a sportsman spirit. On the final day, an inter-house kabaddi competition was organised. At the end of the programme, Vanshika and Himanshu from Class X were honoured with trophies as the Best Athlete of the year in girls and boys categories, respectively. A running trophy was reserved for the house which shows the best performance during all events. Finally 'Best House of the Year' trophy was given to the Red House. Founder Kailash Kapil congratulated all winners and honoured them with prizes.