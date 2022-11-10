Divine Glory Public School, Dhanaura, Ambala

A technical workshop was organised by the school to increase technical knowledge among students. Students of Class VI to X participated in the workshop. Director of the school Brijesh Kapil, who is a former NCC cadet and renowned aeromodeller, motivated students towards technical streams and the Indian Air Force. He mentioned that the National Education Policy 2020 gives stress on technical education for students, so school organises technical workshops for students in the school. During the workshop students learnt basics of flying and basic construction knowledge of aeremodels. At the end of the programme, students flew their handmade aeromodels.
