Divine Light International School, Fatehgarh Sahib

The school hosted parent orientation for classes I and II emphasising collaborative learning. Priya Arora, secretary-cum-treasurer, and Dr Babita Chopra, Principal, commenced the event by lighting the ceremonial lamp, symbolising the illumination of knowledge and guidance. Dr Babita Chopra expressed gratitude to parents, recognising their pivotal role in their children’s educational journey and reinforcing the school’s commitment to excellence. Priya Arora introduced the school’s mission and vision, emphasising holistic child development. Parents actively participated in activities like word completion and blending words, fostering camaraderie and involvement. Faculty members shared insights into the school’s teaching methodologies, ensuring parents grasped the educational approach focused on nurturing students effectively.
