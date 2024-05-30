Divine Light International School, Sirhind

The school organised a trip for students from classes MI - XII to Fun City, Trampoline Park and zoo in Chandigarh. Traveling in delux AC buses, the students embarked on an educational adventure. Their first stop was the water park, where they had a blast splashing around and enjoyed various water attractions. After the fun in water, they were treated to a delicious lunch. The final leg of the trip took them to the amusement park, where they delighted in various rides and attractions. Priya Arora, secretary-cum -treasurer, consistently supports and encourages these educational trips, believing they offer a necessary relief from the busy academic life while also providing valuable knowledge. Principal Dr Babita Chopra also believes these experiences enrich the students’ knowledge and foster stronger bonds among them. This outing perfectly blended fun and learning, leaving students with unforgettable memories and deeper connections with their classmates.

