Divine Light International School, Sirhind

The school organised a trip for students from classes MI - XII to Fun City, Trampoline Park and zoo in Chandigarh. Traveling in delux AC buses, the students embarked on an educational adventure. Their first stop was the water park, where they had a blast splashing around and enjoyed various water attractions. After the fun in water, they were treated to a delicious lunch. The final leg of the trip took them to the amusement park, where they delighted in various rides and attractions. Priya Arora, secretary-cum -treasurer, consistently supports and encourages these educational trips, believing they offer a necessary relief from the busy academic life while also providing valuable knowledge. Principal Dr Babita Chopra also believes these experiences enrich the students’ knowledge and foster stronger bonds among them. This outing perfectly blended fun and learning, leaving students with unforgettable memories and deeper connections with their classmates.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Army, police clash in J-K’s Kupwara police station: 3 Lt Colonels among 16 booked
A group of armed and uniformed personnel from the 160 Territ...
'My wish is for Adampur airport in Punjab's Jalandhar to be named after Guru Ravidas': PM Modi at Hoshiarpur rally
The PM says work on the roadmap for first 125 days of BJP's ...
Modi first PM to 'lower dignity' of public discourse, says Congress leader Manmohan Singh
The former PM also hit out at BJP government for imposing an...
Delhi reports 1st heat-related death, man’s fever shot up to 107 degrees Celsius
A doctor who attended to him said he was living in a room wi...
Pune’s teen mother absconding, swapped son’s blood sample with hers
Minor's mom under police scanner