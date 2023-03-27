Divya wins bronze medal

In the state-level wrestling competition held at Maharishi Dayanand University Rohtak, Divya, a student of Class XII of DAV Centenary Public School, Jindwon bronze medal by defeating Sunaina of Sonepat and Pratibha of Gurugram in 72 kg category. A total of 11 players participated in this competition. On this achievement of Divya, the Principal of the school Dr. Dharmdev Vidyarthi said, “Divya is a promising student and she has established her dominance in wrestling competitions held at many places”.
