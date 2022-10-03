Divya wins in wrestling contest

In the state-level wrestling competition held at Arjun Stadium, Jind , Divya, a student of Class XI of DAV Centenary Public School, Jind, secured third position by defeating Kajal of Sonepat in 73-kg category. A total of 11 players participated in the competition. Regional Director and Principal of DAV Institutions, Dr Dharmdev Vidyarthi boosted the morale of Divya and praised her with an open heart. Dr Vidyarthi told that Divya was a promising student and she has established her dominance in wrestling games held at many places. He also inspired Divya to work hard and keep winning in future.