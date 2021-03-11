Divyanshi bags Ist position

Divyanshi Dataeik, a Class VII student of Saraswati Paradise International Public School, Shimla, bagged first position in the state-level painting competition (junior category) organised by the Himachal Pradesh Council for Science, Technology & Environment (HIMCOSTE) on the occasion of the World Environment Day.
