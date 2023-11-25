Diwali celebrated at SA Jain Sen Model School, Ambala City

Different competitions were organised at the school for students of Nursery to Class VIII as part of Diwali celebrations. A candle-making competition was organised for students of Class I and II, diya decoration for Class III to V, toran and card making competitions for kids of Class VI to VIII. School Principal Dr Renu Gehlawat congratulated the students who won the competition and wished them all the best for future competitions.

#Ambala #Diwali