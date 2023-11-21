Diwali celebrated at Saupin’s School, Panchkula

To celebrate Diwali, kindergarten teachers created a beautiful temple where the children had an opportunity to perform aarti for Goddess Laxmi and Lord Ganesha. They also distributed diyas to the supportive staff. Class I and II performed Ganesha dance. Poets in the making recited Diwali poems The children transformed into adorable Diwali characters with their colourful and creative fancy dress costumes. Class III to X created exquisite lanterns that illuminated the school with a warm glow. Toran-making skills were displayed by studnts. Vibrant rangoli designs created by students added a touch of tradition and artistry to the celebration.

#Diwali #Panchkula