Diwali celebrated at Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Senior Secondary School, Sec 40 D, Chandigarh

Diwali was celebrated in the school. The school adorned a festive look with bright colourful diyas, slogans and lanterns, torans and candles. The rangoli done by students added the perfect setting to the festivity. Students highlighted the significance of the festival through a beautiful dance performance, bhajan, storytelling, recital of poem, taking pledge and a debate competition on ‘How good always conquered the evil’ and ‘Why and how Diwali is celebrated across India’. Ishmeet, Danish and Uday of Class XI (com) stood first, second and third, respectively, in the debate competition. Principal Archana said the real essence of celebrating Diwali is by making needy people able to celebrate it by helping them with money and other possible ways. Eco-brick making, class cleanliness and decoration competition motivated everyone to adopt healthy habits. Students of Class IX, besides sensitising students and people about the ill-effects of crackers, also shared the guidelines on celebrating clean, green and safe Diwali by participating in a rally in Sector 40. A ‘Preeti Bhoj’ was held in the recess. An exhibition on Diwali was held on the school premises. BS Kanwar, Director of the school, lauded the efforts put in by staff and students.
