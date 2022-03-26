Don't seek admission in China, Indian students warned

New Delhi, March 26

On a day when Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi visited India, the UGC and AICTE warned Indian students and their parents not to seek admission in professional courses in China.

The University Grant Commission (UGC) warning, a first of sorts in connection with Chinese educational institutions, invoked the extant rules that both UGC and AICTE "do not recognise such degree courses conducted only in online mode without prior approval".

The UGC said, "A few universities in China have started issuing notice for admission to various degree programmes for the current and upcoming academic years. On the other hand, China has imposed strict travel restrictions in the wake of Covid-19 and has suspended all visas since November 2020."

The member secretary of the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) said, "A large number of Indian students have not been able to return to China to continue their studies due to these restrictions. Thus far, there has been no relaxation in the restrictions.

Further, the Chinese authorities have conveyed earlier that courses will be conducted online."

As per the extant rules, UGC and AICTE do not recognise such degree courses conducted only in online mode without prior approval.

The UGC said, "In view of the above, students are advised to exercise due diligence in choosing where to pursue higher education to avoid further problems in employment or higher studies."

AICTE had issued a warning in October last year to students headed to Pakistan. In that warning, the AICTE said that Indian citizens and Overseas Indian citizens must obtain NOC from the AICTE before enrolling in engineering and technology courses in Pakistan.

When it had issued the warning for Pakistani institutions, the AICTE had said that a degree obtained after studying in unrecognised institutions is not equivalent to a degree in Indian institutions.

Even after spending huge amount on fees to get degree from such unrecognised institutions, such students face problems in getting job opportunities in India. IANS